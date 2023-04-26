Ask the Expert
Arlington man changes direction of downtown business

An investor, Danny Nguyen has three businesses, residential property, added a flower garden as well as a playground downtown.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ARLINGTON Ga. (WALB) - An investor has created a new life in a South Georgia town.

Businesses continue to pop up in Arlington’s downtown.

“There is a lot of potential to invest here for business,” Danny Nguyen said.

Since 2022, he’s invested time and money in the small town. He’s opened a deli, nail salon, and convenience store. He also purchased residential property in town and beautified part of the downtown area with a playground and flower garden.

“There’s a lot more places to eat and that’s a good thing,” Anne Cook, an Arlington resident, said.

Before Nguyen came in, there was a sandwich shop, a Mexican restaurant (Leon Mexican Restaurant, and a sweets/sandwich shop (Sweet Georgia Brown). Carol Davis said the new restaurants have created new options to eat, and more of a life in town.

“There’s a lot more traffic coming from, “Sweet Georgia Brown,” It’s a good place to eat,” Davis said.

I spoke with truckers off-camera that said they would never stop in town. That was until new stores opened.

Nguyen’s looking for even more investors to continue the growth here in Arlington.

“We need to talk to some investors to come in here. We cannot do it by ourselves at all,” Nguyen said.

People appreciate all he’s done. Residents of Arlington said there was nothing to show for in the past.

“It’s a little more vibrant I would say. Especially at lunchtime. Parking lots are full, and you actually have to go around the corner now to find a spot... He’s been able to come into Arlington with a fresh for you and a positive outlook on everything and it really has been contagious,” Betty Murdock said.

Betty Murdock is the chairman of the DDA. She said they don’t have the funds to incentivize businesses to fix their facades or repaint.

“Funds are very limited. So, what we are doing is just trying to a few little improvements downtown. Keep it looking clean, picking up trash”, Murdock said.

Murdock has seen younger people move back, so she’s optimistic about the future. Nguyen is not done investing. He plans to open up a burger shop in the next couple of months.

Nguyen said that is a big source of potential. He wants to give the community a reason to shop in a convenient way.

Nguyen needs help finding qualified employees. He is willing to train. Nguyen is on the downtown development board. He has ideas for building a gym or a gift shop.

There are still many empty buildings downtown. Some are being revitalized. I asked residents what they would like to see next for the town.

“What I’d like to see here is a clothing store. Plus, a florist shop. We have to go about 45 miles to pick up a flower,” Annie Thornton said.

May Day is the next big event for the town. It’ll be held on May 6th in Arlington. The parade starts at 10 a.m.

