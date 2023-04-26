APD searching for armed robbery suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating an Albany man in connection with armed robbery.

Quinterrious D’yunte Lee, 19, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes, according to APD.

Lee is 5′07″ and weighs 135 lbs.

If the public has any additional information, call Crime Stoppers at (229)-436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229)-431-2100.

