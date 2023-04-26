APD searching for aggravated assault suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently searching for a suspect wanted for multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Isaiah Scott Ratcliff, 21, of Douglasville, is wanted on six counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

He was last seen at Westwood Apartments in Albany, per police.

Ratcliff is described as 5′7 and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

