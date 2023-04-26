Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD searching for aggravated assault suspect

Isaiah Scott Ratcliff, 21, of Douglasville, is wanted on six counts of aggravated assault and...
Isaiah Scott Ratcliff, 21, of Douglasville, is wanted on six counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes, according to APD.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently searching for a suspect wanted for multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Isaiah Scott Ratcliff, 21, of Douglasville, is wanted on six counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

He was last seen at Westwood Apartments in Albany, per police.

Ratcliff is described as 5′7 and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.
Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus
Four new liquor stores are headed to Tifton.
Incoming Tifton liquor stores bring excitement for some, controversy for others
Police believe it started with an armed robbery at the Scene Apartments and ended with a crash...
Investigation underway after shooting, chase and crash reported near ASU East
Llenah Robinson, 14, stands at 5'4 and weighs 110 pounds.
APD searching for missing Albany teen
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

Latest News

Quinterrious D’yunte Lee, 19, was last seen in the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue according to...
APD searching for armed robbery suspect
He is expected to sign and explain the six different bills.
Gov. Kemp to host workforce development and higher education bill signings
Governor Brian Kemp signed SB 44 and other legislation regarding public safety and narrowing...
Gov. Kemp signs gang prevention and public safety legislation
WALB
Thomasville to host annual Rose Show Parade