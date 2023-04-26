Albany leaders approve funding uses from RedSpeed camera citations

At a Tuesday Albany City Commission meeting, commissioners unanimously approved using funds collected from citations issued from the RedSpeed cameras across school zones in Albany.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders recently approved two uses of funds collected from citations from school speed zone cameras.

💵 Where is the funding going? 💵

The first proposal that was approved was purchasing cameras and hardware from FLOCK Group, Inc.

The proposal approved was $411,350. That cost is for 54 cameras, 49 automated license plate recognition cameras and four advanced automated license plate recognition cameras. The proposal also includes a $342,500 annual maintenance and support cost.

The second proposal approved was to purchase software from FUSUS, Inc. City commissioners approved a three year contract with the company for $125,000 a year.

“FUSUS is a real-time surveillance software platform for law enforcement that allows police to access any linked camera asset in real-time and to review video footage. The platform allows access to both public and private cameras, drones, and other feeds throughout the city on a permission-based level and it is on a voluntary participation basis,” city officials said in a release. “FUSUS provides a real-time crime center allowing police to have immediate access to video feed on a single platform while responding to emergencies and other police responses.”

City officials said the software also allows for “immediate video searches enhancing the situational awareness and investigative capabilities of law enforcement while emphasizing officer, citizen, and community safety.”

The system, city officials pointed out, also includes “incident-based geo-specific public messaging,” which would allow people to be notified of major events.

WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen will break down the funding and what these proposals mean on WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

