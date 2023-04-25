Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his...
Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his prostate while recovering from a knee replacement.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A longtime star of the daytime television series “The Young and the Restless” announced on Facebook that he was diagnosed with cancer.

Eric Braeden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his prostate while recovering from a knee replacement.

When Braeden noticed he had to urinate frequently, he went to see a doctor and that visit led to his cancer diagnosis.

The 82-year-old said he hopes his transparency spurs other men to be screened.

Braeden said he had low-grade and high-grade cancer cells removed.

He is undergoing treatment that incorporates immunotherapy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.
Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus
The collaborative multiagency investigation led to the seizure of over 40 ounces of suspected...
Fitzgerald man arrested for meth trafficking
On Saturday, shortly after midnight, BPS officers responded to the 1100 block of Water Street...
1 killed in weekend Bainbridge shooting
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Kedrick Clemons, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled...
VPD: Over 40 fentanyl pills found during Valdosta man’s arrest

Latest News

He was booked on one count of endangerment, one count of deadly aggravated assault, one count...
Man accused of intentionally crashing into cars, police say
For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society...
Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome
Harry Belafonte, the civil rights activist and entertainer, died of congestive heart failure at...
Performer, activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96
FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on unions