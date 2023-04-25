VHS senior signing day draws millions: Over 50 acceptances, 1.3 million in scholarships earned

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta High School held its annual college and military senior signing day.

“It was life-changing because you only really see this happen with athletics. So, knowing that you have beauty and brains, and it’s not just about athletics, is life-changing. It shows how far we’ve come. And that academics are truly the new generation’s vibe,” Hope Emanuel, a senior at VHS who will be attending Mercer in the fall, said.

Hope Emmanuel is a senior at Valdosta High School. She’s been accepted to over 50 colleges and universities. She’ll have over a million dollars in scholarships to put toward her education.

“A little encouragement, don’t get discouraged,” Emanuel said. “You might not want to go to college, but you need to have a plan. You need to want to start generational wealth. So that your great-grandkids may not know who you are, but they know what you did. And the impact you left on other people and your community.”

Hope said she plans to attend Mercer University in the fall. She also said she was able to apply to those 57 colleges, without paying any application fees. Something Valdosta high leaders want their students to know it is possible.

“A degree is invaluable,” Dr. Janice Richardson, Principal of Valdosta High School, said. “All students are encouraged to do something after high school. Their journey doesn’t just stop here at the high school. I want to ensure that we provide every opportunity for them to succeed.”

Over 100 students signed their letter of intent to over 40 different colleges, Valdosta High leaders said it was a great day to be a Wildcat.

