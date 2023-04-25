Unsettled weather later in the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, with areas of light rain across portions of SGA Monday afternoon. While most are dry a few sprinkles are possible early evening. Otherwise mostly cloudy and seasonably cool as lows drop into the low-mid 50s.

This week brings a wetter weather pattern as a series of disturbances track across the region. Look for periods of rain Wednesday through Friday with Thursday being the wettest. Through Friday an estimated 1-2″ of rain is expected with a Marginal Risk for Flash Flooding.

Late Friday drier air returns for a nice start to the weekend. A sunny Saturday gives way to increasing clouds then more rain late night into Sunday morning. As a front slides through rain moves out as drier and slightly cooler air filters in through the afternoon. Highs drop briefly into the mid-upper 70s and lows low-mid 50s Sunday and Monday.

