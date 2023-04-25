Unsettled weather into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds dominate with a few passing showers and pleasantly warm 70s this afternoon. Tonight partial clearing and seasonal as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Unsettled weather gradually returns tomorrow. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible with the sea breeze that’ll push showers and potentially a few strong storms into SGA. There’s a Marginal Risk with threats of damaging winds and hail.

Much wetter late Thursday into Friday and once again isolated strong-severe storms are possible. There’s a Marginal Risk for Flash Flooding with estimated rainfall amounts of 1-2″ and higher.

Into the weekend briefly dry Saturday as a cold front push east. However, rain returns late Saturday into Sunday. Showers gradually end through the afternoon.

Drier conditions return early week with highs mid-upper 70s and lows low-mid 50s.

