Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Unsettled weather into the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds dominate with a few passing showers and pleasantly warm 70s this afternoon. Tonight partial clearing and seasonal as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Unsettled weather gradually returns tomorrow. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible with the sea breeze that’ll push showers and potentially a few strong storms into SGA. There’s a Marginal Risk with threats of damaging winds and hail.

Much wetter late Thursday into Friday and once again isolated strong-severe storms are possible. There’s a Marginal Risk for Flash Flooding with estimated rainfall amounts of 1-2″ and higher.

Into the weekend briefly dry Saturday as a cold front push east. However, rain returns late Saturday into Sunday. Showers gradually end through the afternoon.

Drier conditions return early week with highs mid-upper 70s and lows low-mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.
Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus
Four new liquor stores are headed to Tifton.
Incoming Tifton liquor stores bring excitement for some, controversy for others
Kedrick Clemons, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled...
VPD: Over 40 fentanyl pills found during Valdosta man’s arrest
On Saturday, shortly after midnight, BPS officers responded to the 1100 block of Water Street...
1 killed in weekend Bainbridge shooting
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say

Latest News

Rain returns with possibly severe storms
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday April 25
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Unsettled weather later in the week