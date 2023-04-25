‘Today was probably one of the most important days in a teenager’s life and a senior’s career’: Valdosta High hosts annual College and Military Signing Day

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Signing day is usually a big day for athletes, but Valdosta City Schools has implemented a way to make this day a big day for all of their students.

Over 100 seniors, 45 colleges and multiple military service branches made Valdosta High School’s annual College and Military Signing Day on Tuesday one of the largest signing days in school history.

“One of the things that I always tell my athletes is they’re student-athletes. So, they’re students first, and then they’re athletes,” Shantae Roland, a counselor at VHS who was a part of putting this event together, said.

Out of the 122 seniors who signed a letter of intent, 18 of them will be attending out-of-state colleges or universities, and 17 will be enlisting in the armed forces.

“Today was probably one of the most important days in a teenager’s life and a senior’s career — to go to college. That way you set yourself on the right path for your future,” Najah Blankumsee, a senior who signed with Valdosta State University, said.

“I personally think that college is something to enrich you. It’s more than just getting a degree. It’s also about the experience. Other schools aren’t doing this, so going to Valdosta High and being able to do a signing day was fun,” Percy Chastang III, a senior who signed with Albany State, said.

Some of the colleges where students plan to go include Valdosta State University, Mercer, Florida A&M University, University of West Georgia and many more. It’s something UGA Assistant Director Cindy Ganas says should be celebrated.

“We have seen a lot of data that shows that when students go to college, they’re going to have a lifetime earning that’s going to be higher. They’re going to be more prepared and have a wider range of jobs that they can apply for,” Ganas said. “Plus, we just love the idea of students getting more education. Just getting education for the fact of learning more.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.