Owner saves dog during Friday night Moultrie training facility fire

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One of the dogs in the Real Life K9 training facility fire on Friday night was saved by his owner.

Chief is a German Shepard at the training facility who was saved by his owner Eli Roundtree.

In a Facebook post by Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society, Roundtree immediately took off in search of Chief and others who were trapped in the fire. The post said Roundtree jumped a fence and was able to get Chief over the fence to safety, but sustained some serious burns in the process.

Roundtree was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville where he was treated and released the next evening.

According to the post, Roundtree adopted Cheif in February after he was found as a stray.

“He has the biggest personality and definitely intended to fill every room he enters with smiles and slobbery kisses,” Rose, a trainer at the facility said in the post.

