Kemp signs bill to help minority, women and veteran businesses

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed several bills into law Monday.

The first was HB 128. The law will make the Department of Administrative Services address challenges that small businesses face in the Peach State.

The bill focuses on helping businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans find and apply for state contracts for construction, services, equipment and goods.

The bill is meant to streamline the process to apply for these types of government contracts.

The second bill Kemp signed into law was SB 213.

The new law will allow property owners to replace an existing manufactured home with a newly built home without delays related to complicated government restrictions.

