Investigation underway after shooting, chase and crash reported near ASU East

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating after a shooting, chase and crash happened near Albany State University’s East Campus early Monday evening.

Police believe it started with an armed robbery at the Scene Apartments and ended with a crash near the Dollar General on Oglethorpe Boulevard just around the corner.

Shots were fired at the car, which led to it crashing.

Police said there were six people in the car. They were all teenagers and two of the girls in the car told police someone started shooting at the car when it left the apartment complex.

According to an incident report, one of the girls told police, “an unknown suspect began to shoot towards the vehicle and she ducked to avoid getting hit by a bullet.”

The driver of the car that crashed told police a suspect “began to shoot at the vehicle as she was trying to drive away from the area. (She) stated she wasn`t able to look at the roadway while driving because she was ducking.”

Police said two men in the car were shot — one was shot in the head, the other was shot in both legs.

Steven John Weaver, 18, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Based on the investigation, more arrests are anticipated.

A business owner in the area where the incident happened and witnesses said they’re sick of the violence.

“I was coming out and I heard a couple of fireworks go off and I looked over and there was a car coming from the intersection over here coming through and it was like in the air. We had learned he was shot and that’s when Albany State University was locked down. It’s just getting worse every day,” Dawane Holmes, a witness, said.

“We were inside of the shop at the time. It was shots fired. Overall, we just want the shooting to stop. We want everybody to be back to where you can feel comfortable with sitting on your porch, going outside, even coming to the barbershop,” Brian Walker, Spankey’s Exclusive Cuts and Salon employee, said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 431-2100.

