Final week in April serves as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Candlelight vigils are often held as a remembrance for victims.
By Seth Feiner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The final week of April serves as a remembrance for victims of all crimes across the country.

This year’s theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”

The week is intended to bring victims and survivors to the forefront and have them tell their stories and even influence policy.

During the time of remembrance, it’s also important to inform victims of their rights under the law.

Georgia’s Crime Vicitm’s Bill of Rights including legal advice, compensation and other information for those effected.

Additional resources for victims can be found here.

