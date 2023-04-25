Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

DEVELOPING: Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus

Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.
Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.(KWTX #1)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has confirmed that there has been a shooting near Albany State University’s East Campus.

Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.

The WALB News team confirmed a heavy police presence in the East Oglethorpe Boulevard area along with an ambulance around 7 p.m.

We have reached out to APD and will update you with more information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Only seven of the 47 species native to Georgia are venomous and only one however many Georgians...
Ga. DNR guides Georgians to take precautions during snake season
Wing Zone is hosting a grand opening on April 24 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
New Thomasville wing restaurant to host grand opening
One of the 21 stolen vehicles that was recovered by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office during...
Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation leads to 21 stolen vehicles being recovered
Nine-year-old Nigel Brown was killed on August 8th, 2021 in a drive-by shooting.
Family of Nigel Brown holds yard sale to boost reward funds

Latest News

A University of Georgia professor is currently studying wild pig populations to learn more...
UGA professor studies wild pig populations and their impact on crop destruction
UGA professor studies wild pig populations and their impact on crop destruction
UGA professor studies wild pig populations and their impact on crop destruction
Book bus: Dougherty Co. mobile library in the works
Book bus: Dougherty Co. mobile library in the works
Moultrie training facility fire kills 3 dogs, injures others
Moultrie training facility fire kills 3 dogs, injures others