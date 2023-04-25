DEVELOPING: Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has confirmed that there has been a shooting near Albany State University’s East Campus.
Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.
The WALB News team confirmed a heavy police presence in the East Oglethorpe Boulevard area along with an ambulance around 7 p.m.
We have reached out to APD and will update you with more information.
