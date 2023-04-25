Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Clay County gives exclusive look into new 700-acre solar farm

Solar panels (MGN)
Solar panels (MGN)(MGN)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Your light may soon work a little differently in your home. There is now a solar farm in Southwest Georgia in Clay County. News Leader 9′s cameras were the only media allowed on the farm to give our view an inside look.

Here in Clay County, there are 700 acres of solar paneling, which make up the farm, but today, state leaders and engineers came together to put their vests on and take a look inside.

Over 17,000 homes in Southwest Georgia are being promised really low utility bills because of 7,000 areas of solar panels in Clay County. Today, the solar panel farm dedicated what they call ‘Flip the Switch’ to convince people to go solar. They say panels last 40 years, and they even work without direct sunlight. One company has invested $100 million to help build the farm, purchase the land and maintain the panels. This has been a project six year in the making.

“Six years ago, we started looking at economic development in the region, and one of the things that came to mind was to look at the soir. But we didn’t think it would take six years to do.”

Legislators are surveying land all across Georgia so that solar farms much like this one can continue to be built. Where there is land, there is opportunity.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.
Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus
Four new liquor stores are headed to Tifton.
Incoming Tifton liquor stores bring excitement for some, controversy for others
Kedrick Clemons, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled...
VPD: Over 40 fentanyl pills found during Valdosta man’s arrest
On Saturday, shortly after midnight, BPS officers responded to the 1100 block of Water Street...
1 killed in weekend Bainbridge shooting
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say

Latest News

WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the organizer of the Leesburg event for details about it and...
Plans already made for Leesburg’s Juneteenth celebration
Plans already made for Leesburg’s Juneteenth celebration
Plans already made for Leesburg’s Juneteenth celebration
Eli Rountree was one of the lucky ones that was able to save his dog Chief from the fire....
‘I guess I knew I wanted to find him’: Owner rescues dog from Moultrie training facility fire
New Tifton liquor store owner looks to carve path in previously dry county
New Tifton liquor store owner looks to carve path in previously dry county
Thomasville Fire Dept. receives high community protection rating for second time
Thomasville Fire Dept. receives high community protection rating for second time