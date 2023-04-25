Clay County gives exclusive look into new 700-acre solar farm

CLAY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Your light may soon work a little differently in your home. There is now a solar farm in Southwest Georgia in Clay County. News Leader 9′s cameras were the only media allowed on the farm to give our view an inside look.

Here in Clay County, there are 700 acres of solar paneling, which make up the farm, but today, state leaders and engineers came together to put their vests on and take a look inside.

Over 17,000 homes in Southwest Georgia are being promised really low utility bills because of 7,000 areas of solar panels in Clay County. Today, the solar panel farm dedicated what they call ‘Flip the Switch’ to convince people to go solar. They say panels last 40 years, and they even work without direct sunlight. One company has invested $100 million to help build the farm, purchase the land and maintain the panels. This has been a project six year in the making.

“Six years ago, we started looking at economic development in the region, and one of the things that came to mind was to look at the soir. But we didn’t think it would take six years to do.”

Legislators are surveying land all across Georgia so that solar farms much like this one can continue to be built. Where there is land, there is opportunity.

