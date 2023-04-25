Cairo man arrested in Florida for stolen gun possession

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WALB) - A Cairo man was arrested in Florida after deputies located a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday on State Road 79 near Moss Hill Road.

Deputies reportedly smelled the odor of narcotics from inside the vehicle. According to the report, deputies searched the vehicle and located a box of ammo and a firearm inside the vehicle.

Tariq Rashad Davis, 19, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm.

The firearm was reportedly found to be stolen out to Thomasville, the sheriff’s office said.

