Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Cairo man arrested in Florida for stolen gun possession

Tariq Rashad Davis, 19, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and...
Tariq Rashad Davis, 19, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WALB) - A Cairo man was arrested in Florida after deputies located a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday on State Road 79 near Moss Hill Road.

Deputies reportedly smelled the odor of narcotics from inside the vehicle. According to the report, deputies searched the vehicle and located a box of ammo and a firearm inside the vehicle.

Tariq Rashad Davis, 19, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm.

The firearm was reportedly found to be stolen out to Thomasville, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible injuries or motive for the incident has not been confirmed.
Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus
The collaborative multiagency investigation led to the seizure of over 40 ounces of suspected...
Fitzgerald man arrested for meth trafficking
On Saturday, shortly after midnight, BPS officers responded to the 1100 block of Water Street...
1 killed in weekend Bainbridge shooting
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Kedrick Clemons, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled...
VPD: Over 40 fentanyl pills found during Valdosta man’s arrest

Latest News

The bill focuses on helping businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans find and apply...
Kemp signs bill to help minority, women and veteran businesses
WALB
Kemp signs bill to help minority, women and veteran businesses
Jayden Gunsby
13-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting in LaGrange
Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus
Albany police respond to shooting near ASU East Campus