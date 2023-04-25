APD searching for missing Albany teen

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a missing juvenile.

Llenah Robinson, 14, was last seen wearing a white shirt with dark-colored shorts.

Officials describe Robinson as having brown eyes and orange hair. She stands at 5′4 and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

