Albany police looking for sexual battery, stalking suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is seeking the community’s help in finding a suspect wanted for sexual battery and stalking.

According to police, Christian Kyle Lewis, 24, drove up to a woman in a parking lot and touched her against her will. He then reportedly followed her as she left the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

