Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

SOWEGA turning plastic bags into resource for homeless

The program started last year with over 30,000 plastic bags being converted into sustainable mats.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Americans throw away 100 billion bags annually, according to Earthday.Org. But with a technique of peg looming, volunteers at the SOWEGA Council on Aging are able to turn them into reusable resources, such as mats for the homeless.

“I come over here two, three times a week to play,” said Hazel Neal, a SOWEGA volunteer.

Over 900 bags go into one mat the organization makes for the homeless.
Over 900 bags go into one mat the organization makes for the homeless.(WALB)

The program started last year with over 30,000 plastic bags being converted into sustainable mats. Each plastic bag is processed into strips to make plarn balls, which ultimately helps avoid more bags going to the landfill or even worse — the streets.

“It takes a large number of bags to make one mat. And then the time, the process. It takes, you know, anywhere from a week to a month. We’ve produced about ten mats,” said Sarah Bass, SOWEGA Americorps/RSVP coordinator. “We’ve probably been through 20 to 30,000 bags.”

The mats are donated to the homeless in the Albany area.
The mats are donated to the homeless in the Albany area.(WALB)

The group is on track to produce 10 more mats this year to give back to someone in need. This may seem like a small number but the plastic mat can mean the difference between someone sleeping on cold concrete or a cushion of material.

“We’re trying to get as many as we can in and recycle them because we’ve gone through a lot of bags in the last year,” Neal said.

The mats are not only a way for those that are homeless to get off the ground when they sleep. The plastic material attracts fewer bugs, is easier to clean and is lighter to carry around. Making life on the streets a little bit easier.

“I’m actually looking forward to being able to see someone walking down the street with one of these mats because then I’ll be able to say, ‘Hey, we made that for them.’ and you know that gives you a wonderful feeling,” Neal said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Only seven of the 47 species native to Georgia are venomous and only one however many Georgians...
Ga. DNR guides Georgians to take precautions during snake season
Wing Zone is hosting a grand opening on April 24 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
New Thomasville wing restaurant to host grand opening
One of the 21 stolen vehicles that was recovered by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office during...
Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation leads to 21 stolen vehicles being recovered
Nine-year-old Nigel Brown was killed on August 8th, 2021 in a drive-by shooting.
Family of Nigel Brown holds yard sale to boost reward funds

Latest News

Pine Grove Elementary leaders say it's an honor to receive this years 2023 Military Flagship...
Lowndes Co.’s Pine Grove Elementary receives the Military Flagship School Award
Four new liquor stores are headed to Tifton.
Incoming Tifton liquor stores bring excitement for some, controversy for others
Boys & Girls Clubs kids with the Braves mascot, Blooper.
Photos: Atlanta Braves host Cairo Boys & Girls Club
Homerville man convicted in 2018 shooting death
Homerville man convicted in 2018 shooting death