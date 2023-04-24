Ask the Expert
Seminole Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of drug trafficking scam

The caller is pretending to work for the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and telling victims that they were involved in drug trafficking.
The caller is pretending to work for the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and telling victims that they were involved in drug trafficking.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a call scam involving drug trafficking.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said someone has been pretending to work for the department and telling people that they have been involved in drug trafficking crimes.

Residents are advised not to give the caller any information and to contact the sheriff’s office immediately.

The sheriff’s office can be reached at (229) 524-5115.

