Photos: Atlanta Braves host Cairo Boys & Girls Club

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Cairo Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club got the experience of a lifetime Friday night at the Atlanta Braves game!

In honor of the recent April 15 Jackie Robinson Day, the Atlanta Braves hosted the only Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club in the world at their game against the Houston Astros on Friday.

The kids at this particular Boys & Girls Club share a special connection to the historical figure.

“He was born in Cairo. He was a great man. His jersey number was 42,” 5th-grader Tehriyah Clark said.

After going on a full tour of the stadium, the Boys & Girls Club kids even got to go on the field, where one of their teachers threw the first pitch.

“They went out there and stood with the players during the national anthem. And as they were making their way back to the tunnel where we were waiting for them, they were just jumping up and like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God! I stood next to a Braves player,’” Club Director Stephen Francis said. “And they were just very excited and appreciative of everything that happened yesterday (Thursday).”

Francis said they do their best to make sure the kids understand the significance of Jackie Robinson.

“Yes, we are the only Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club in the world. Which is a great honor, but with that comes also a great responsibility,” Francis said. “You have to hold yourself to a higher standard as Jackie Robinson did. He broke the color barriers, and he stood for a lot of things. He had a lot of political stances.”

When it comes to club activities, Francis says they’re starting to gear up for the summer.

The Cairo Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club will be open in the summer from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

