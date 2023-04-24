Ask the Expert
Moultrie training facility fire kills 3 dogs, injures others

Multiple dogs were saved from the blaze.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A community in Moultrie is recovering after a Friday night fire killed three dogs and injured others.

According to posts made on the Real Life K9 Facebook page, around three dogs were killed in the fire or later died after being treated. People attempting to rescue dogs from the main building were also injured.

The fire is not assumed to be intentionally set, and though unconfirmed, may have been set by a wall charger, per the Facebook post.

Multiple dogs were saved from the blaze. The extent of the people and animals injured is currently unknown.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

