Incoming Tifton liquor stores bring excitement for some, controversy for others

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County’s dry county days will soon be over for its county seat.

Four new liquor stores are headed to Tifton. Leaving some for and against it since the city decided to allow liquor stores over a year ago. The liquor stores are expected to open this summer. And some Tifton residents said it’ll save them money on gas.

“I think it’ll be a good profit for the community,” Jackson Lee, a Tifton resident, said. “I think it’s better than having to go all the way out to Enigma to get your liquor.”

While some residents are for the liquor stores coming to town to help with tax revenue, Dexter Davis, a Tifton resident, said it’ll be a detriment to the community.

“I just think it’s just too much crime that’s going on already and this is just going to add to it. So I don’t think it’s a good idea, and four of them? It’s really going to be a detriment to the community. But hey, that’s my take on it,” Davis said.

Dodson Enterprises, LLC, whose sole member is Carla Dodson, submitted an application to the City of Tifton and, in April 2022 was granted one of the four licenses to construct a package liquor store in the northeast section of the city. It was granted through a lottery system conducted by the city.

Dodson said she’s excited that the liquor stores will help the Friendly City with its tax revenue.

Dodson said in Georgia, the more inventory you have, the cheaper prices you can have. And that’s how she plans to differ from the other liquor store owners.

“So ours is going to be 6,500 square feet, which I think maybe our prices will be a little bit better. We can be a little bit more competitive that way.” Dodson said.

The store Dodson will operate will sit adjacent to UGA’s conference center and about a half mile away from ABAC’s campus. People that WALB News 10 spoke with said they think the store sits too close to the college campus, but Dodson puts those concerns to rest.

“Some college students are not old enough to buy it. So these days, (there is a) machine that can check an ID and can tell if it’s fake or not. Which we will have three of them in that store,” she added.

Dodson said they plan to have a grand opening celebration in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.