Homerville man convicted in 2018 shooting death

By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Homerville man was convicted and sentenced in connection to a 2018 shooting death in Clinch County, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.

Johnny Leroy Marshall, Jr., 48, was convicted on several charges, including malice and felony murder and aggravated assault, in connection to the death of Otis Monroe.

Marshall was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional five years.

Monroe was found shot to death on Chauncy Road in Clinch County in January 2018.

District Attorney Chase Studstill said Monroe’s death was a “brutal and senseless killing.”

“As (Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Smith) stated in her closing, ‘Otis Monroe died over a couple hundred dollars and an eight ball of meth.’ We shouldn’t tolerate this in the Alapaha Judicial Circuit. My office will continue to make every effort to work with the various law enforcement agencies in our circuit and try to bring justice to our citizens,” Studstill said.

Studstill also thanked the agencies involved in the case, including the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

