Fitzgerald man arrested for meth trafficking

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Central Drug Task Force (SCDTF) arrested a Fitzgerald man on Sunday for methamphetamine trafficking.

Jeffery Bran Melton, 39, was arrested in Ocilla. The SCDTF reportedly seized 36.89 ounces or 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine.

The SCDTF was assisted by the Irwin County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Public Safety Training Center Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the SCDTF, a collaborative multiagency investigation led to the seizure of over 40 ounces of suspected methamphetamine within the past week. More arrests are expected from the cases.

Anyone with information on illegal drugs is asked to contact the SCDTF Tip Line at (229) 468-8449 or message the SCDTF on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.