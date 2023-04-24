Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dougherty Co., Emory partner to help outdoor workers battle summer heat

A grant is being provided by the CDC for this project. It’ll be between $200,000-$300,000.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the summer quickly approaching, the CDC is making it a point to look into just how dangerous being exposed to the sun for long periods of time is — especially in Southwest Georgia.

The Go Sun Smart project is a partnership between Emory University and the Dougherty County Commission that aims to reduce UV exposure and prevent skin cancer. Especially for underserved outdoor workers in Georgia.

Chuck Mathis is the public works director for Dougherty County.
Chuck Mathis is the public works director for Dougherty County.(WALB)

“Many of us don’t realize the fact that melanoma, everyone is susceptible to it,” Chuck Mathis, Dougherty County Public Works director, said. “And it’s maybe not as prevalent in darker-skinned people, but we do get it. And as the research said, most times when we notice it, it’s in a stage where it’s not treatable. But to be a part of research that can identify this and hopefully help other folks as well, it’s a great opportunity.”

A grant is being provided by the CDC for this project. It’ll be between $200,000-$300,000.

Research will take place over a two-year period, where Emory will develop a final report with recommendations that Dougherty County will implement.

Michael McCoy is the county administrator for Dougherty County.
Michael McCoy is the county administrator for Dougherty County.(WALB)

“We have a lot of folks, in general, that work outside. And to have a research project specifically targeting a population that has not historically been considered when discussing skin cancer prevention is an opportunity for us to move in the right direction,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “And to develop policies and practices that will enable this population to also benefit from the knowledge gained research that will best prevent skin cancer.”

The Go Sun Smart Project will also help to provide items like hats and sunscreen to further prevent Dougherty County employees from harmful sun exposure.

But Mathis said a lot of Dougherty County’s outside workers are already implementing those safety measures.

“One of the things that I’ve noticed is that a lot of our workers here in Dougherty County, they’re covering up a lot of their skin because of the activity. Which is one of the goals,” he said. “So we’re doing some of those things already. But to have the coaching, to have the web-based resources, I think it’s going to be a big help for us.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Only seven of the 47 species native to Georgia are venomous and only one however many Georgians...
Ga. DNR guides Georgians to take precautions during snake season
Wing Zone is hosting a grand opening on April 24 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
New Thomasville wing restaurant to host grand opening
One of the 21 stolen vehicles that was recovered by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office during...
Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation leads to 21 stolen vehicles being recovered
Nine-year-old Nigel Brown was killed on August 8th, 2021 in a drive-by shooting.
Family of Nigel Brown holds yard sale to boost reward funds

Latest News

It will take about a year and a half for the library to begin operation.
Book bus: Dougherty Co. mobile library in the works
WALB
Dougherty Co., Emory partner to help outdoor workers battle summer heat
WALB
Incoming Tifton liquor store bring excitement for some, controversy for others
WALB
1 killed in weekend Bainbridge shooting