Book bus: Dougherty Co. mobile library in the works

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Within the next couple of years, you may not always have to leave your home and head to the library for books. The library could come to you!

The Dougherty County mobile library will operate like Phoebe Putney Health System’s mobile units and will specifically focus on more rural areas.

“One area is the Putney Park area. And that’s an area that is covered by our Commissioner Jones. And he has really been pushing for having library services there, so I’m sure his constituents have told him that they would like to have library service in that area,” Library Director Gail Evans said.

It will take about a year and a half for the library to begin operation.

“We haven’t really planned out our schedule yet. We’re hoping in the very beginning to at least be out three days a week,” Evans said. “That’s going to be the benefit of having it have about eighteen months to be built. We will have time to work out our schedule and hopefully work out the kinks and know where we’re going. And even allow people or organizations to request us to come to their area.”

The budget for this project is around $400,000.

“The money is coming from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds,” Dougherty County District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones said. “That’s the ARP money that was a great investment that we were able to use. But certainly, it’s going to be used wisely because of the fact that once we get this book mobile, it’s similar to what Phoebe has. We can move this thing around the county, especially in unincorporated areas.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.