APD asking for information on January shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany investigators are seeking new information in the investigation of a deadly January shooting.

Derrico Thomas, 38, was killed on January 28 at the intersection of S. Harding Street and Holloway Avenue, according to Albany police.

If anyone has any information on the investigation, you are asked to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.