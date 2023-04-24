Ask the Expert
APD asking for information on January shooting death

The deadly shooting happened on January 28.
By WALB News Team
Apr. 24, 2023
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany investigators are seeking new information in the investigation of a deadly January shooting.

Derrico Thomas, 38, was killed on January 28 at the intersection of S. Harding Street and Holloway Avenue, according to Albany police.

If anyone has any information on the investigation, you are asked to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

