Albany to celebrate Georgia Cities Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Cities Week starts Monday and runs through Saturday.

The City of Albany will kick off the week on Monday morning with a Food Truck Frenzy in Downtown Albany, starting at 11 a.m.

The full list of events throughout the week can be found on the City of Albany website.

“Georgia Cities Week is an opportunity for municipalities to showcase some of the many services their city provides,” the release said. “It is also a chance to celebrate the employees, partners and city leaders who keep the city moving forward.”

