3 Deerfield-Winsdor School students receive top academic scholarships

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Deerfield-Windsor students were honored after receiving the highest possible scholarships at the University of Georgia, Mercer University and Florida State University.

“We encourage our students to prepare and apply for all of the scholarships they can,” Upper School Director Lindsey Kotter said.

Christina Ford, Tori Villani and Harshil Joshi received the highest possible scholarships at Florida State University, Mercer University and the University of Georgia, respectively.

Ford is one of 30 students who were selected as a member of the Presidential Scholars Class of 2027 for Florida State University. According to a release, the chosen students will be a part of Undergraduate Research Opportunity Program in their chosen interest.

The program invests in undergraduate students with extraordinary potential to be transformational leaders of their generation.

Villani has been selected as a presidential scholar for the fall of 2023 for Mercer University. The exclusive scholarship is extended to first-year applicants by invitation only.

The chosen students will attend a weekend full of interviews with school faculty, students and alumni where they will share their academic passions and life experiences.

Harshil Joshi was chosen as a Foundation Fellow for the Class of 2027 at the University of Georgia. The program provides full tuition paid and several special programs like unique access to generous travel-study grants, research or conference grants and spring break group-study travel groups.

The program is the most prestigious honor awarded to incoming first year students.

“For these three outstanding students, their college of choice responded with the answer of: we have to have you on our campus and will do anything to get you,” Kotter said.

