Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

3 Deerfield-Winsdor School students receive top academic scholarships

Tori Villani, left, Harshil Joshi, center, and Christianna Ford, right, were each awarded the...
Tori Villani, left, Harshil Joshi, center, and Christianna Ford, right, were each awarded the top scholarships to their perspective universities.(Source: Deerfield-Windsor)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Deerfield-Windsor students were honored after receiving the highest possible scholarships at the University of Georgia, Mercer University and Florida State University.

“We encourage our students to prepare and apply for all of the scholarships they can,” Upper School Director Lindsey Kotter said.

Christina Ford, Tori Villani and Harshil Joshi received the highest possible scholarships at Florida State University, Mercer University and the University of Georgia, respectively.

Ford is one of 30 students who were selected as a member of the Presidential Scholars Class of 2027 for Florida State University. According to a release, the chosen students will be a part of Undergraduate Research Opportunity Program in their chosen interest.

The program invests in undergraduate students with extraordinary potential to be transformational leaders of their generation.

Villani has been selected as a presidential scholar for the fall of 2023 for Mercer University. The exclusive scholarship is extended to first-year applicants by invitation only.

The chosen students will attend a weekend full of interviews with school faculty, students and alumni where they will share their academic passions and life experiences.

Harshil Joshi was chosen as a Foundation Fellow for the Class of 2027 at the University of Georgia. The program provides full tuition paid and several special programs like unique access to generous travel-study grants, research or conference grants and spring break group-study travel groups.

The program is the most prestigious honor awarded to incoming first year students.

“For these three outstanding students, their college of choice responded with the answer of: we have to have you on our campus and will do anything to get you,” Kotter said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Only seven of the 47 species native to Georgia are venomous and only one however many Georgians...
Ga. DNR guides Georgians to take precautions during snake season
Wing Zone is hosting a grand opening on April 24 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
New Thomasville wing restaurant to host grand opening
One of the 21 stolen vehicles that was recovered by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office during...
Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation leads to 21 stolen vehicles being recovered
Nine-year-old Nigel Brown was killed on August 8th, 2021 in a drive-by shooting.
Family of Nigel Brown holds yard sale to boost reward funds

Latest News

It will take about a year and a half for the library to begin operation.
Book bus: Dougherty Co. mobile library in the works
WALB
Dougherty Co., Emory partner to help outdoor workers battle summer heat
With the summer quickly approaching, the CDC is making it a point to look into just how...
Dougherty Co., Emory partner to help outdoor workers battle summer heat
WALB
Incoming Tifton liquor store bring excitement for some, controversy for others
WALB
1 killed in weekend Bainbridge shooting