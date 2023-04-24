Ask the Expert
13-year-old wanted for murder of man in LaGrange, police say

Jayden Gunsby
Jayden Gunsby(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police need your help locating a 13-year-old boy who reportedly shot and killed a man in LaGrange earlier this month.

Jayden Gunsby was named the suspect following the April 9 shooting death of 20-year-old Davaris Lindsey.

Officers responded to the area of McGregor Street and Colquitt Street after reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found a man identified as Davaris Lindsey with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Well Star West Georgia Medical where he later died.

“On April 12, 2023, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Jayden Gunsby, 13 years of age. This warrant charges Gunsby as an adult due to the offense being a Murder charge,” a news release stated.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Gunsby is asked to call Troup County 911, the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603, or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

