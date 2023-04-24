Ask the Expert
1 killed in weekend Bainbridge shooting

On Saturday, shortly after midnight, BPS officers responded to the 1100 block of Water Street...
(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One man was found shot to death over the weekend in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

On Saturday, shortly after midnight, BPS officers responded to the 1100 block of Water Street about a shooting.

A man was found dead in a home, according to BPS officials.

BPS and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038.

