First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A layer of high-level clouds will continue to move in throughout the evening. This should keep low temperatures from dropping past the mid to upper 50s for tonight with winds out of the north. High pressure should keep us dry for Monday despite the increase in cloud cover. The biggest impact will be to highs as many areas should reside in the mid to upper 70s. The dry trend will last through Tuesday afternoon before a disturbance allows for a few storms and showers to develop Tuesday evening. However, the highest chances for showers will mainly be south of Highway 84. This will start a new trend of an unsettled pattern from Wednesday onward. Our highest chance for rain will be on Wednesday as a shortwave arrives covering the area in enough instability for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. A few storms could organize and become severe with this mid-week system. The unsettled pattern continues for both Thursday and Friday as well. Conditions start improving a bit on Saturday for a bit before a cold front slides into the area sometime Saturday moving into Sunday. Severe weather potential remains inconsistent at this time.

