Family of Nigel Brown holds yard sale to boost reward funds

Nine-year-old Nigel Brown was killed on August 8th, 2021 in a drive-by shooting.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The mother of a 9-year-old who was killed in his sleep is continuing her efforts to raise money to help find who killed her son.

Nigel Brown was killed in his sleep during an Albany drive-by shooting nearly 2 years ago. There still isn’t an answer or any suspects in the case.

His mother, Yolander Brown, and a team had a yard sale this weekend. The money they raised will go towards the reward money and to help pay for his 11th birthday party this July.

“His trailer is always here. Just to keep Nigel’s face in the camera not just for a moment in time,” Brown said.

They sold home goods and appliances. They also set up a barbecue and bake sale. The family continues to collect items from auctions and garage sales to resell.

Brown said she sold about 600 wings on Saturday. She continues to be pleased with the support Albany shows toward finding the suspected killer. She plans to expand Nigel’s story beyond Albany.

“Constantly telling the story. Nigel is traveling right now. We are trying to get him all over the United States,” Brown said.

The last event was in March to honor another young victim of gun violence from Chicago. Team Nigel will have a yard sale in Columbus next weekend. The next yard sale in Albany is planned for mid-May.

The family has had yard sales dating back to 2022. The family aims to have two to three sales per month.

As of the latest count, the total reward for information on Nigel’s death is just over $18,000.

If you have information about Nigel’s death, you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

