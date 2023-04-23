Ask the Expert
Dawson food giveaway feeds 400 low-income families

Food is seasonal. This month it was beets, oranges, and sweet potatoes.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A monthly food drive in Dawson helps feed 300 to 400 low-income families every month. The food giveaway is every fourth Saturday.

The food pickup is at the old high school gym, next to the police department.

The food is supplied by Feeding the Valley. Families are given seasonal fruit and vegetables, as well as boxed meals. The food is given away every month with the help of community leaders.

“We can’t do this by ourselves, we have to have help. We ask the warden and the volunteer fire department to help us distribute,” Ezekiel Holley said.

Holley is from Terrell County. He says more than half of his neighbors are low-income.

“There’s still low income in Terrell County and the surrounding counties. And we’re here to make sure that everyone is fed,” Holley said.

That same space holds a nonprofit “Connected at the Root 109″ that has clothing giveaways every third Saturday.

Holley organizes the event every month. The drive began in 2020. Holley said it will continue as long as they have food supplies.

Holley is also the executive director of the nonprofit James L. Barnes CDC. He uses that nonprofit to mentor troubled youth.

