Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Cuthbert tower restoration progress at a standstill

The water tower still has primer on it. It will not look red like this when completed.
The water tower still has primer on it. It will not look red like this when completed.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - A piece of beautification efforts in Cuthbert involves its century-old water tower. A nonprofit called We Love Cuthbert secured a grant last year to restore the tower.

Mark and his wife Tracy Englund help operate We Love Cuthbert. They were planning to have the restoration completed by this weekend.

Unfortunately, they’ve run into problems with equipment. This has halted progress for multiple weeks. Although they are eager to see it complete, safety is the number one priority.

“The lifts have broken down four times. The last lift worked for one day. It broke down catastrophically. The rear end of the lift started to come off as I was when I was on the lift,” Mark Englund said.

Mark said he’s disheartened by the lift failure, but eager to finish restorations. This is so he can focus on future projects.

“We were ahead of schedule when the lift started breaking. We had sandblasted somewhere near eight tons off sandblast media on the water tower. We were only able to work nine days,” he said.

The nonprofit has all the materials they need. Mark said the new lift is the only thing stopping them. They hope to get an update in a few days.

We Love Cuthbert is still looking for donations to help with their future goals of beautifying the city. The Englund family also has plans to open multiple businesses in the downtown area.

To help contribute click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only seven of the 47 species native to Georgia are venomous and only one however many Georgians...
Ga. DNR guides Georgians to take precautions during snake season
Eli Griffin, whose life changed after a nearly fatal car accident, has passed away.
South Ga. teen passes away after fighting for life following near-fatal crash
The driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene. (David Whisenant-WBTV)
Official: Dougherty Co. Schools bus driver assaulted by students, charges pending
WALB
Lowndes Co. 10-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver
Dougherty County
Missing Dougherty Co. juvenile found

Latest News

Food is seasonal. This month it was beets, oranges, and sweet potatoes.
Dawson food giveaway feeds 400 low-income families
An Andrew College employee looks through the itinerary for the day.
Andrew College brings life to downtown Cuthbert with ‘Arts Around the Square’
Chehaw celebrated Earth Day on Saturday.
Chehaw celebrates Earth Day
The GBI is working with Cuthbert police to investigate the death.
GBI: Man found dead in Cuthbert after shooting