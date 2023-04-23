Cuthbert tower restoration progress at a standstill

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - A piece of beautification efforts in Cuthbert involves its century-old water tower. A nonprofit called We Love Cuthbert secured a grant last year to restore the tower.

Mark and his wife Tracy Englund help operate We Love Cuthbert. They were planning to have the restoration completed by this weekend.

Unfortunately, they’ve run into problems with equipment. This has halted progress for multiple weeks. Although they are eager to see it complete, safety is the number one priority.

“The lifts have broken down four times. The last lift worked for one day. It broke down catastrophically. The rear end of the lift started to come off as I was when I was on the lift,” Mark Englund said.

Mark said he’s disheartened by the lift failure, but eager to finish restorations. This is so he can focus on future projects.

“We were ahead of schedule when the lift started breaking. We had sandblasted somewhere near eight tons off sandblast media on the water tower. We were only able to work nine days,” he said.

The nonprofit has all the materials they need. Mark said the new lift is the only thing stopping them. They hope to get an update in a few days.

We Love Cuthbert is still looking for donations to help with their future goals of beautifying the city. The Englund family also has plans to open multiple businesses in the downtown area.

