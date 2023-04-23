Colquitt Co. to host scrap tire amnesty event

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County is hosting a two-day long scrap tire amnesty event.

From June 16-17 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., citizens within Colquitt County and its municipalities will be able to bring scrap tires to the Recycling Facility on 245 23rd Street N.E.

Only passenger, tractor-trailer or front and rear tractor scrap tires will be accepted.

Heavy equipment tires and skidder tires will not be accepted. Scrap tires from retail tire dealers or commercial scrap tire generators will be not accepted.

There will be no exceptions to the dates, times or tire types accepted at the event.

For more information, contact the Colquitt Solid Waste Department at (229) 616-7405.

