Chehaw celebrates Earth Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of people came together Saturday at Chehaw Park and Zoo to celebrate and recognize the 52nd annual Earth Day.

“We are making direct connections to conservations and sustainability because at our zoo, we are dedicated to education so that way we can raise a future generation of people who love Mother Earth,” Jackie Entz, a director at Chehaw, said.

Several people told WALB they used this day to demonstrate support for environmental protection and awareness of our planet.

All of the crafts and activities offered today were from recycling materials.

Several community organizations and children were educated on ways they can help improve the Earth not just on Earth Day but every day.

