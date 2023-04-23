Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Chehaw celebrates Earth Day

Chehaw celebrated Earth Day on Saturday.
Chehaw celebrated Earth Day on Saturday.(WALB)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of people came together Saturday at Chehaw Park and Zoo to celebrate and recognize the 52nd annual Earth Day.

“We are making direct connections to conservations and sustainability because at our zoo, we are dedicated to education so that way we can raise a future generation of people who love Mother Earth,” Jackie Entz, a director at Chehaw, said.

Several people told WALB they used this day to demonstrate support for environmental protection and awareness of our planet.

All of the crafts and activities offered today were from recycling materials.

Several community organizations and children were educated on ways they can help improve the Earth not just on Earth Day but every day.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only seven of the 47 species native to Georgia are venomous and only one however many Georgians...
Ga. DNR guides Georgians to take precautions during snake season
Eli Griffin, whose life changed after a nearly fatal car accident, has passed away.
South Ga. teen passes away after fighting for life following near-fatal crash
The driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene. (David Whisenant-WBTV)
Official: Dougherty Co. Schools bus driver assaulted by students, charges pending
WALB
Lowndes Co. 10-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver
Dougherty County
Missing Dougherty Co. juvenile found

Latest News

An Andrew College employee looks through the itinerary for the day.
Andrew College brings life to downtown Cuthbert with ‘Arts Around the Square’
The water tower still has primer on it. It will not look red like this when completed.
Cuthbert tower restoration progress at a standstill
The GBI is working with Cuthbert police to investigate the death.
GBI: Man found dead in Cuthbert after shooting
Two Lee Co. Elementary students said they heard a lot of their classmates complaining about not...
‘We really like powdered sugar donuts’: Lee Co. Elementary students inspire change through letter