Andrew College brings life to downtown Cuthbert with ‘Arts Around the Square’

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - This year’s Arts Round The Square event in Cuthbert was about more than just local music and theater talent.

Arts Around the Square is an annual event through Andrew College to celebrate the end of the academic year and to bring life downtown. The vendor aspect is new this year.

“It’s just an effort for the college to kind of bring the community and a college closer together. We are just trying to grow the market. We did pretty good this year. The college and the community should be working together,” said Chris Serafin, a business professor at Andrew College and event organizer.

“There’s a ton of people out here. What are you doing games and everything and having a good time,” Hogan Mayfew, a baseball player at the school, said.

The goal is to attract business and eyes to the downtown area. Andrew College owns several buildings downtown where they host concerts and art galleries. They also own Magnolia Alley, which is used for outdoor gatherings.

“We are a part, and a happy part, of trying to bring back life to this beautiful square through the arts,” said Deborah Liss-Green.

She hopes this effort continues with the Dr. William Kennedy, the new president of the college coming in the fall.

The festival draws back alumni.

“Andrew College is very special. It’s the type of place that develops your uniqueness,” Karan Pittman, an Andrew College Alumna and member of Zeta Delta Pie, said.

Pittman said not much has changed since she left in the 70s. Andrew College wants to be a part of the change.

