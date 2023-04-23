Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Andrew College brings life to downtown Cuthbert with ‘Arts Around the Square’

An Andrew College employee looks through the itinerary for the day.
An Andrew College employee looks through the itinerary for the day.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - This year’s Arts Round The Square event in Cuthbert was about more than just local music and theater talent.

Arts Around the Square is an annual event through Andrew College to celebrate the end of the academic year and to bring life downtown. The vendor aspect is new this year.

“It’s just an effort for the college to kind of bring the community and a college closer together. We are just trying to grow the market. We did pretty good this year. The college and the community should be working together,” said Chris Serafin, a business professor at Andrew College and event organizer.

“There’s a ton of people out here. What are you doing games and everything and having a good time,” Hogan Mayfew, a baseball player at the school, said.

The goal is to attract business and eyes to the downtown area. Andrew College owns several buildings downtown where they host concerts and art galleries. They also own Magnolia Alley, which is used for outdoor gatherings.

“We are a part, and a happy part, of trying to bring back life to this beautiful square through the arts,” said Deborah Liss-Green.

She hopes this effort continues with the Dr. William Kennedy, the new president of the college coming in the fall.

The festival draws back alumni.

“Andrew College is very special. It’s the type of place that develops your uniqueness,” Karan Pittman, an Andrew College Alumna and member of Zeta Delta Pie, said.

Pittman said not much has changed since she left in the 70s. Andrew College wants to be a part of the change.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only seven of the 47 species native to Georgia are venomous and only one however many Georgians...
Ga. DNR guides Georgians to take precautions during snake season
Eli Griffin, whose life changed after a nearly fatal car accident, has passed away.
South Ga. teen passes away after fighting for life following near-fatal crash
The driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene. (David Whisenant-WBTV)
Official: Dougherty Co. Schools bus driver assaulted by students, charges pending
WALB
Lowndes Co. 10-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver
Dougherty County
Missing Dougherty Co. juvenile found

Latest News

Food is seasonal. This month it was beets, oranges, and sweet potatoes.
Dawson food giveaway feeds 400 low-income families
The water tower still has primer on it. It will not look red like this when completed.
Cuthbert tower restoration progress at a standstill
Chehaw celebrated Earth Day on Saturday.
Chehaw celebrates Earth Day
The GBI is working with Cuthbert police to investigate the death.
GBI: Man found dead in Cuthbert after shooting