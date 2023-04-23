Ask the Expert
Albany-area church partners with charity to build beds for children in need

The charity has over 207 chapters nationwide.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany-area church is partnering with a charity to build beds for children in need.

Porterfield Memorial UMC recently partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) in Columbus to host a bed build in March. SHP is a national charity with over 270 local chapters nationwide that builds beds for children in need.

There is currently no SPH chapter in Albany. According to Brian Mallow, mission committee chair at Porterfield, there are no immediate plans to start a chapter in Albany, but there is hope for an Albany chapter.

“Columbus would like for us to start a chapter here,” he said.

Only congregation members volunteered in the recent bed build. The chapter would be independent of the church and would allow people who are not congregation members to volunteer in bed builds.

The first bed build was in October 2022 when some Porterfield members went to Columbus to participate in one. Mallow says SHP allowed them to bring back 10 beds.

In March, roughly 80 volunteers built 42 beds for Albany-area children, according to Mallow. The families who received beds are not necessarily part of the church.

Seventeen of the 42 beds were delivered to Albany-area children over the weekends of April 15 and 16 and April 22 and 23. The first delivery was on April 15 and the next one will be on Monday.

Mallow says that the families in need are recommended through word of mouth.

The church is slowly distributing the beds and hopes to make them last all year. They are trying to identify families who are in need of beds and deliver beds to them.

Mallow does not know how long it will take for all the beds to be delivered. The bed deliveries are a volunteer effort and there are not enough volunteers at the moment. The volunteers are all Porterfield congregation members.

“It depends on when we have applicants and when we have a chance to deliver them,” Mallow said.

“They [the Columbus chapter] were excited to do it and we were excited to have them do a huge build with four weeks of planning,” Mallow said.

There are currently no plans to do another bed build because of the amount of work that is needed to undertake that kind of project. Mallow hopes to do another bed built next year.

