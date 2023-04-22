First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the cold front drives in cooler and drier air, clear skies take over tonight allowing for temperatures to drop into the 40s and low 50s. Tonight is also the peak of the Lyrids meteor shower starting at 9 PM and continuing until sunrise. Look toward the northeast sky to see up to 15 Lyrids per hour. Sunday will start as a sunny day, but clouds will move in during the afternoon and evening. This will prevent temperatures from rising past the upper 70s to the low 80s. Cloud cover will linger into the night on Sunday, but no rain chances are expected for the area. Clouds will help lows stay a tad bit warmer in the low to mid-50s for Monday morning. Monday will remain dry due to a high pressure that will slowly lift out of the area and temperatures will also rise toward the mid to upper 70s due to the remaining clouds.

Tuesday, a new disturbance will enter the forecast to bring in slight rain chances, but the highest opportunity for showers and thunderstorms will not arrive until Wednesday. A frontal system will stall out over the region on Wednesday which will lead to a wetter pattern for the remainder of the work week. No severe threat is yet to be determined. Thursday and Friday both feature chances for showers and thunderstorms, but our front will start to move out of the region to close out the week. Rain totals are expected to be near 1″ - 2″ with this next system. The next weekend is currently trending drier. Highs will be hovering between the mid-70s to low 80s even into the next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.