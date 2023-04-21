Weekend mostly dry, wetter next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Warm 80s with plenty of sunshine as clouds roll back into #SGA Friday afternoon.

Tonight mostly cloudy with rain chances returning after midnight. Isolated showers with a rumble or two of thunder are possible as a weakening cold front pushes east tomorrow. Expect little fanfare as the front quickly slides across SGA into early afternoon. Behind the boundary clearing and pleasantly warm upper 70s low 80s Saturday afternoon.

Nice spring weather continues with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and delightful upper 70s low 80s on Sunday.

Clouds thicken Monday as disturbances move across the region. Becoming unsettled with showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures remain near to slightly below average highs in the mid-upper 70s and lows mid 50s to low 60s.

