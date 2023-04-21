Ask the Expert
‘We really like powdered sugar donuts’: Lee Co. Elementary students inspire change through letter

Two Lee Co. Elementary students said they heard a lot of their classmates complaining about not...
Two Lee Co. Elementary students said they heard a lot of their classmates complaining about not having powdered donuts anymore, so they decided to do something about it.(WALB)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Some Lee County Elementary School students have inspired a sweet change at their school after they put what they’ve learned in school to good use.

A simple, messy treat to most, but to two young girls, a powdery donut made the difference in having a good day at school. That is until the school cafeteria took away powdery donuts for good. That’s when fourth grader Taylor Young and third grader Delanie Pitts decided to speak up. They wrote a letter.

Two Lee County Elementary students wrote a letter petitioning powdered donuts to come back into the school.
Two Lee County Elementary students wrote a letter petitioning powdered donuts to come back into the school.(WALB)

Less than an hour after turning in the letter to the school cafeteria, the powdered donuts made their return.

“I didn’t think that was gonna work,” Young said.

A small act turned into a proud moment for the Lee County Elementary School staff.

“I have never seen a letter like this. They were so mature and thoughtful in their letter, in their thinking and the wording,” Sheila Hayes, Lee County Elementary cafeteria manager, said.

Now powdery sugar rushes will remain in the hallways of the school all because the girls took a stand.

The girls said they didn't expect to get the response they got.
The girls said they didn't expect to get the response they got.(WALB)

“We really like powdered sugar donuts and we like to see other people enjoying other food,” Pitts said.

Pitts said she encourages all of her classmates to speak up.

“If you’re confident, do it,” Pitts said.

I guess you can say these girls “do-nut” give up when it comes to something they truly believe in.

