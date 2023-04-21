Ask the Expert
South Ga. counties to recognize National Crime Victim’s Rights Week

National Crime Victim’s Rights Week is April 23-29.
National Crime Victim’s Rights Week is April 23-29.(Unsplash)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - National Crime Victim’s Rights Week is an annual event honoring survivors as well as the first responders and service providers who continuously support victims.

National Crime Victim’s Rights Week is April 23-29.

The Dougherty County Victim Witness Assistance Office will host an event on Tuesday, April 25 at the Government Center Plaza, 2222 Pine Avenue, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Southwestern Judicial Circuit will host a candlelight vigil that has been set for Thursday, April 27, at the Sumter County Courthouse at 7:30 p.m.

One Sumter Executive Director Alicia Ledbetter said an event like this is important for Sumter County.

“I am personally and professionally invested in National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. I am excited to continue being a part of this as it relates directly to One Sumter’s initiative of expanding support for countywide crime prevention initiatives. Every survivor has a voice, and it deserves to be heard,” Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter said the vigil will not only allow survivors to rely on one another and get support through stronger networks, but it will also serve as a reminder of the value of preventative and treatment efforts.

