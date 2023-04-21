Ask the Expert
New Thomasville wing restaurant to host grand opening

Wing Zone is hosting a grand opening on April 24 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wing Zone is hosting a grand opening on April 24 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.(WILX)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A new wing business is making its way to Thomasville.

Wing Zone is hosting a grand opening on April 24 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting, free food, a raffle and much more for the community.

In honor of the grand opening, Wing Zone is partnering with Susie Q’s for lowered gas prices and local vendors will also be in attendance to give away free keychains, koozies and snacks.

The grand opening event will be at 1527 East Jackson Street.

