Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation leads to 21 stolen vehicles being recovered

One of the 21 stolen vehicles that was recovered by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office during...
One of the 21 stolen vehicles that was recovered by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office during the investigation.(Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said it has recovered 21 stolen vehicles after a three-month-long investigation into multiple vehicle and business crimes.

The investigation began in January when the sheriff’s office began investigating several suspects for crimes including fraud, business burglary, entering autos, auto theft and narcotics.

Some of the suspects involved in the investigation were reportedly bringing the stolen vehicles from different states and giving them new identifying papers, per the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office also alleged that two vehicle dealers were potentially selling stolen ATVs and other vehicles to knowing and unknowing buyers.

Some of those who knowingly bought the stolen vehicles took out “large bank loans” to pay for them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fifteen different search warrants carried out by the agency led to the 21 stolen vehicles being found.

Multiple stolen vehicles are still sought by law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said the stolen vehicles did not happen in isolated incidents and involved possible co-conspirators in other areas.

Willie Brown and Allen Weldon were charged with altering or removing motor vehicle identification numbers in connection to the investigation.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging those that bought an automobile or ATV from the two men charged to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2900 to talk about their individual vehicle purchases.

