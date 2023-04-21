Ask the Expert
GBI: Man found dead in Cuthbert after shooting

The GBI is working with Cuthbert police to investigate the death.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Cuthbert, Ga. (WALB) - A Ft. Gaines man was found dead after an apparent shooting in Cuthbert, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Friday, Tony Wallace, 30, was found dead in the 30 block of Dawson Street.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The GBI is working with Cuthbert Police Department in the investigation.

Further details on the shooting death have yet to be released.

If anyone can provide additional information on this case, call GBI in Sylvester at (229)-777-2080 or call the Cuthbert Police Department at (229)-732-2323. For anonymous tips, click here.

We will update with more information as we receive it.

