Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dougherty Co. PD asking for help finding at-risk juvenile

Thomas Turner has been missing since Friday after an incident with his family.
Thomas Turner has been missing since Friday after an incident with his family.(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for help finding an at-risk juvenile.

Thomas Turner has been missing since Friday after an incident with his family.

DCPD officials said he has made threats to others and they believe he is also a threat to himself.

Police said not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600 or (229) 431-2132 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene. (David Whisenant-WBTV)
Official: Dougherty Co. Schools bus driver assaulted by students, charges pending
Eli Griffin, whose life changed after a nearly fatal car accident, has passed away.
South Ga. teen passes away after fighting for life following near-fatal crash
WALB
Lowndes Co. 10-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver
The Tifton detective was allegedly offered the illegal services on Thursday.
Tifton PD: Spa employees arrested for offering sex acts for money to undercover detective
Only seven of the 47 species native to Georgia are venomous and only one however many Georgians...
Ga. DNR guides Georgians to take precautions during snake season

Latest News

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is observed in the month of April.
Sexual assault survivors spread awareness
Four classes of students participated on Friday. A total of 260 students were involved between...
Mobile Ag unit teaches 260 South Ga. elementary students about Georgia’s top industry
During the search, about 1,513 grams of marijuana, 1,189 grams of cocaine and three firearms...
Clayton Co. kidnapping incident leads to narcotic arrest in Lowndes Co.
Two Lee Co. Elementary students said they heard a lot of their classmates complaining about not...
‘We really like powdered sugar donuts’: Lee Co. Elementary students inspire change through letter