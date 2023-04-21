Dougherty Co. PD asking for help finding at-risk juvenile
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for help finding an at-risk juvenile.
Thomas Turner has been missing since Friday after an incident with his family.
DCPD officials said he has made threats to others and they believe he is also a threat to himself.
Police said not to approach him.
Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600 or (229) 431-2132 or 911.
