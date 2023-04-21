Ask the Expert
Clayton Co. kidnapping incident leads to narcotic arrest in Lowndes Co.

During the search, about 1,513 grams of marijuana, 1,189 grams of cocaine and three firearms were found. One of the firearms was reported stolen.(Source: Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A kidnapping incident in a North Georgia county led to a narcotics arrest in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Lowndes County E911 Center was contacted by Clayton County Sheriff’s Office about a kidnapping and reported stolen vehicle incident.

According to police, on April 14, around 12:06 p.m., a 15-year-old, 10-year-old, and 1-year-old were involved in the kidnapping.

Valdosta police were told they were traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Police said they got a tip that the kidnapping victims were at an apartment on the 1300 block of River Street.

When police arrived, Lemone Slaughter, 46, answered the door. A 10-year-old boy and a 17-year-old, later identified as Lamaryah Slaughter, were also inside the apartment. An arrest warrant was issued for Lamaryah for the stolen vehicle.

Both departments were able to find a family member to take custody of the 10-year-old,

A search warrant was issued for the apartment. Police found nearly 1,513 grams of marijuana, 1,189 grams of cocaine, and three firearms. One of the firearms was reported stolen.

Lemone Slaughter taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with:

  • Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm during the conviction of a felony
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Trafficking cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1.000 feet of a park
  • Possession of drug-related objects
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Obstruction of an officer

Lamaryah Slaughter was taken to Lowndes County Jail for the arrest warrant from Clayton County.

Valdosta police said the other kidnapping victims were found by Clayton County detectives.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

