Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed man

FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn. An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening April 21, 2023, as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.

Crisis negotiators are communicating with the suspect, who “has what is believed to be a firearm” and they are trying to negotiate his surrender, the Bloomington Police Department said on Twitter.

Roads near the mall were closed shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene. (David Whisenant-WBTV)
Official: Dougherty Co. Schools bus driver assaulted by students, charges pending
Eli Griffin, whose life changed after a nearly fatal car accident, has passed away.
South Ga. teen passes away after fighting for life following near-fatal crash
WALB
Lowndes Co. 10-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver
The Tifton detective was allegedly offered the illegal services on Thursday.
Tifton PD: Spa employees arrested for offering sex acts for money to undercover detective
Only seven of the 47 species native to Georgia are venomous and only one however many Georgians...
Ga. DNR guides Georgians to take precautions during snake season

Latest News

FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
FILE -Former land speed record holder Craig Breedlove reaches for his helmet prior to making...
Craig Breedlove, daring land-speed recordholder, dies at 86
Cairo-Grady Co. Boys and Girls Club attend Braves game to honor Jackie Robinson
Cairo-Grady Co. Boys and Girls Club attend Braves game to honor Jackie Robinson
Sexual assault survivors spread awareness
Sexual assault survivors spread awareness